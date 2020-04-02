Massive fire breaks out at Bamboo Bazaar in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar

Massive fire breaks out at Bengaluru's Bamboo Bazaar 

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 02 2020, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 12:41 ist
Credit: DH Photo

A massive accidental fire broke out in Bamboo Bazar in Shivajinagar in the wee hours on Thursday in which more than 13 shops gutted in the incident. 

Residents woke up in the middle of the night after they noticed fire and smoke through the window and rushed out from their houses and alerted the fire control room. 

Four fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. 

The incident occurred at around 2.30 am, and the fire soon spread to shops, which are manufacturing furniture made of wood. 

Few houses close to the mishap were also damaged in the fire. However no injuries were reported as the shops were closed at that time, a senior police officer said. 

Senior officials including Police commissioner Bhaskar Rao visited the spot and supervised the operation. A probe is on to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Fire and emergency officials are still struggling to douse the fire completely.

