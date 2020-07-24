Mayor urges officials to prepare for 3-month battle against Covid-19

The Bengaluru city Mayor M Gautham Kumar on Friday urged officials to speed up the process of tracing primary and secondary contacts in the wake of Covid-19.

The Mayor visited two Covid-19 Command Centres in West Zone and Yelahanka and took information about the number of home isolation cases and stressed the need to trace the contacts. Police should be informed about patients who go missing or cannot be traced for necessary action, he told.

At the West Zone command centre, the Mayor told Joint Commissioner Chidananda to make sure there was no shortage of ambulances.

In Yelahanka centre, the Mayor received information about the measures and urged the officials to be prepared for a long-drawn battle. He told Joint Commissioner Ashok to immediately begin steps to prepare the BBMP for a long-drawn fight against Covid-19 stretching for the next three months.

He urged officials to ensure they have all the necessary supplies to battle the disease.

Basavanna statue

Gautham Kumar also inspected the statue of Basavanna being built at Chalukya circle. The construction will show the 12th-century reformer riding a horse beside the 'Anubhava Mantapa'.

The Mayor said final touches are being given to the statue and a decision on its inauguration will be taken soon.