Medical student from Mysuru flees Ukraine’s Kharkiv with pet cat

Medical student Sharanyashri Parameshwarappa from Mysuru managed to reach Delhi after escaping the horror of Kharkiv, a city in Ukraine, along with her pet cat ‘Crystal’.

Throughout her perilous journey, right from leaving her room to reaching the Poland border and then boarding the flight to India, Sharanya ensured that Crystal remained safe.

"I decided not to abandon him even if it meant risking my life,” said Sharanya, who had to leave behind all her belongings.

Crystal, a Scottish Fold, was born in Ukraine. The fourth-year medical student bought him when he was just a month old and the pet helped her tide over her feelings of loneliness.

Sharanya could not dream of leaving him behind in a region that is consumed by the flames of war.

“Crystal is fully vaccinated. He even has a microchip implanted with details of his owner. Since arrangements were made in the border checkpoints to allow pets, I didn’t face any problems. I just hope he will adapt to the Mysuru weather," Sharanya said.

