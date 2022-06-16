Medical student leaps to death from apartment

A 31-year-old medical student allegedly killed himself by jumping from the 11th floor of an apartment in Amruthahalli on Wednesday morning.

Dr S Pruthvikanth aka Pruthvikanth Reddy was a resident of Godrej Woodsman Estate apartment, Venkatagowda Layout, on Dasarahalli Main Road near Hebbal.

Police said he left a note saying he was upset over his cardiac problems.

He married a pediatrician three months ago and had been living in the apartment for a month. His wife is from Bengaluru and is doing a postgraduate course.

Security guards heard a huge noise around 5 am and rushed to the spot to find Pruthvikanth lying in a pool of blood. He had died on the spot. They alerted the police, who shifted the body to the mortuary.

Pruthvikanth had jumped from a balcony. His wife was not at home at the time of the incident, police said.

Pruthvikanth’s note purportedly says he was suffering from cardiac problems and was unable to cope with the situation.

It also says that he does not want to spoil his wife’s future, and asks her to marry again, according to a senior policeman. The note also asked his wife to take good care of his parents as well as hers, the officer

told DH.

Typed out detailed message, but did not send it

Pruthvikanth typed out a detailed message before jumping to his death, but did not send it to anyone, police said.

A native of Kadapa district, Pruthvikanth was a final-year DM (Neurology) student at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

Dr Ravi K, director and dean of BMCRI, said the faculty described him as a ‘good student’. He was to take his exams in about two months.

Asked about Pruthvikanth’s health issues, Dr Ravi said he had no idea about it. “He did not tell anyone in the department about it.”

While no foul play is suspected, a case of unnatural death has been registered at the Amruthahalli police station, the officer said.

DM (Neurology) is a highly sought-after three-year medical super-speciality course with a few dozen seats across India. BMCRI admits only two students a year. That a final-year DM student to graduate in about two months killed himself has shocked many.