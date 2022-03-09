Meet Mayas Kumble, the wildlife photographer groomed by an illustrious father

‘Safari Saga — Wild Encounters of a Young Photographer’, a coffee table book by Mayas Kumble, the son of former India captain Anil Kumble, was launched here on Tuesday by former India batsman V V S Laxman and renowned wildlife photographer Jayanth Sharma.

Mayas was drawn to wildlife photography because of his legendary father whose passion for wildlife conservation and freezing rare wildlife moments through the lens is well-known. “A family trip to Ranthambore in May 2017 changed my life forever,” said Mayas talking about his passion.

On that trip, the impressionable lad asked his father what he would do in the forest when he was handed a camera by Kumble senior. Mayas learnt the basics of camera, and in his own words, “was thrilled to embark on the ride creating images and following in the footsteps of my father.”

The book includes some of the snippets of the wildlife from Tadoba to Nagarahole and Hampi to Ranthambore, covering such diverse fauna as tigers, leopards, bears, raptors and other birds.

One of the most memorable encounters for Mayas was when he could freeze Tadoba’s famous tigress, Maya, chasing away a tigress that tries to intrude into her territory. Another snap that stands out is the black panther of Kabini enjoying a cold monsoon morning.

