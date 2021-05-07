Meet the 'conman who wore gold to cheat loan seekers'

Meet the 'conman who wore gold to cheat loan seekers'

A Hari Nadar alias Hari Gopalkrishna Nadar, from Tirunelveli, is accused of duping a Bengaluru businessman of Rs 7.2 crore

HM Chaitanya Swamy
  • May 07 2021, 01:31 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 02:48 ist
Nadar deliberately wore a lot of gold jewellery to lure his victims, according to the CCB. Credit: Getty Images

A man from Tamil Nadu wore lots of gold jewellery to cheat loan seekers of crores of rupees. He has now been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). 

A Hari Nadar alias Hari Gopalkrishna Nadar, from Tirunelveli, is accused of duping a Bengaluru businessman of Rs 7.2 crore after promising him a Rs 360-crore loan at 6 per cent interest. 

The CCB said Nadar teamed up with an associate from Kerala, Ranjith P, to cheat Venkataramani Shastri.  

Nadar deliberately wore a lot of gold jewellery to lure his victims, according to the CCB.  

Nadar and Ranjith met Shastri at a hotel in Kerala and showed him a fake demand draft for Rs 360 crore. They demanded 2 per cent of the loan amount to give him the DD. 

While Shastri transferred the amount from his business account, he was neither given the DD nor returned the money. Shastri told the police that he demanded the money back, he was threatened with dire consequences. He then filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police. The CCB subsequently took over the case. 

Nadar's arrest, unsurprisingly, has yielded a lot of gold jewellery (3.8 kg to be precise), Rs 8.76 lakh in cash and an SUV. Ranjith was arrested on April 7. The gang also cheated businessmen in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharastra, Gujarat and other states, the CCB said. 

