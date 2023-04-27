Members divided as BGC grants out-of-turn permanent memberships

The Bangalore Golf Club (BGC) passed a resolution during a special general meeting on Wednesday to grant out-of-turn permanent memberships to undisclosed individuals despite opposition from some members.

The decision came after the state government extended the lease period of BGC by 30 years, which was a surprise announcement made one-and-a-half months ago.

Six resolutions were discussed during the meeting, including the payment of rent based on 2% of gross income and 10% of cess per annum, and the nomination of an additional chief secretary, principal secretary, or secretary of the public works department as a member of the managing committee. These conditions were mentioned in the government order on the lease extension of the 59-acre land.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Okalipuram signal-free corridor gets third railway underbridge

The third resolution, which was the most contentious, sought one-time authorisation to grant out-of-turn permanent membership to undisclosed individuals. Additionally, the meeting decided to increase the number of civil service associations from 125 to 160 and civil service waiting associates from 50 to 70 to ensure the smooth functioning of the club through close coordination with the state bureaucracy.

While some members expressed objections to the resolution on out-of-turn memberships, all subjects presented in the meeting were approved, as reported by anonymous members. They also raised concerns that the decision could create a dangerous trend and open up a Pandora's box.

BGC did not release the resolution to the public, and BGC's managing committee captain A C Suresh Chandra and secretary D N Vasanth Kumar did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

An article published by DH on April 20 reported that the state government announced the lease extension of the club by 30 years just weeks before the model election code of conduct was enforced.

This was seen as a surprise departure from the government's earlier position that the club would have to vacate the land when its 50-year lease expired in 2021.