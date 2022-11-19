Memorial for martyrs to come up in Bengaluru, says CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declared that the state government will build a memorial in a prime location in Bengaluru in honour of the martyrs from the state.

He was speaking during a formal programme held at Karavali Utsava grounds after unveiling the bronze statue of freedom fighter martyr Kedambadi Ramaiah Gowda at Tagore Park, Bavutagudda in Mangaluru on Saturday.

The names of Kedambadi Ramaiah Gowda, Naragunda Babasaheb, Mahadeva, young martyr Narayana and other unsung warriors from Karnataka, will be inscribed in the memorial, he said.

CM Bommai said "Freedom has come to us at the cost of lives of freedom fighters and martyrs like Kedambadi Ramaiah Gowda."

Stating that revolutions were created whenever the farmers and other working classes have revolted against power, the CM said that Kedambadi was the great martyr who, much earlier to the sepoy mutiny, united the farmers from Sullia and lead the Amarasullia movement in 1837 for freedom and hoisted the native flag after lowering the Union Jack, which is known to be the first war of Indian independence. Sadly, his name and the Amarasullia mutiny has not been marked in the history of Indian freedom struggle, Bommai said. There are thousands of such unsung heroes who need to be recognised and honoured, he added.

The statues of Kempegowda, Kedambadi Ramaiah Gowda and other great leaders serve as the monuments of pride and remind of our identity for the generations to come. Not only Indians, but also the foreigners who come to India would be able to know about the great warriors. He made a mention of Nethaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue in Japan.

Bengaluru North M P and former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda opined that the Amarasullia mutiny led by Kedambadi in 1837, should be part of Indian history. A documentary on the revolution should be produced and sent to the Prime Minister's office, he said and requested the CM to establish funds for a study centre on freedom fighters from the region.

Adichunchanagiri mutt pontiff Nirmalananda Swamiji and seer Dharmapalanatha Swamiji graced the occasion.

Minister for Information and Technology and Higher Education Dr C N Ashwat Narayana was present.

U T Khader's speech irks CM, MLAs

During his speech, Mangaluru MLA U T Khader urged the state government to include the lesson on Kedambadi Ramaiah Gowda in the school curriculum. He meanwhile demanded naming Mangaluru International Airport after Veerarani Ullala Abbakka and the Mangaluru Central Railway station after Brahmashree Narayanaguru. He also urged not to include other castes under 2A category.

In a reaction to Khader's remarks, CM Basavaraj Bommai in his speech asked Khader why the earlier governments could not make a decision about naming the airport, railway station and including lessons on Kedambadi Ramaiah Gowda. He meanwhile opined that some people need to carry out an introspection rather than pointing fingers at the ruling government. However, the state government will work towards including lessons on Kedambadi in school curriculum, he said.

Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland waterways S Angara, Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath and MP D V Sadananda Gowda too, during their speeches, indirectly criticised Khader. They said that the platform is meant to honour a martyr.