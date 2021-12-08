Mercedes runs amok, kills 1, rams several vehicles in Bengaluru

A speeding Mercedes-Benz crashed into several vehicles killing one person and injuring at least two on the busy 80 ft road in upscale Indiranagar on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Bengaluru traffic police, the deceased has been identified as Harinath (35), a valet parking assistant at a private restaurant in Indiranagar. The Halasuru traffic police have registered a case against the driver of the Benz car and are investigating.

According to locals, the accident occurred around 2:30 pm. “The Benz car was driven by one Suvidh Chordia (43). The car first hit a two-wheeler and in a bid to escape, the driver reportedly accelerated and hit another motorcycle. The driver panicked and lost control, banging into a hatchback in which the valet was sitting,” said Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda, joint commissioner (Traffic), in a statement.

Another police officer said, “After hitting the hatchback, the Benz toppled and crashed into two autorickshaws. The hatchback in turn hit a cab that then crashed into a goods auto. The accident occurred at three different places on the stretch. Harinath died of head injuries on the way to the hospital.”

“Two women were sitting in the backseat of the Benz. One of them was slightly hurt,” said a police officer.

