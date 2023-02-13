Aero India: Mid-air maneuvers leave audience spellbound

Mesmerising mid-air maneuverings leave audience spellbound at Aero India

The inaugural show featured various formations such as 'Tiranga', 'Dhwaj', and 'Bhim'

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 13 2023, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 19:59 ist
Indian Air Force (IAF) Suryakiran aerobatic team performs during the Aero India 2023 air show. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

India’s home-grown prowess played like a familiar, well-cut highlight reel as Aero India opened with a rousing display of manoeuvres and formations here on Monday.

The Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari flew the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, leading a ‘gurukul formation’ during the flypast before Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the 14th edition of the biennial event, at the Indian Air Force Station in Yelahanka.

Read | Aero India show: Frustration on ground as huge turnout for dress rehearsal brings traffic to a standstill

Setting the tone for the flypast, ahead of the CAS’ turn in the morning sky, were helicopters including the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter, Prachand.

Set to thumping beats from popular songs, the display doubled as a worthy opening act for the 2023 edition which the Ministry of Defence has called the biggest in the air show's history – “Like ballerinas in the sky” was how the MC described a formation.

An arrow formation featuring nine LCA-Tejas aircraft and a Trishul formation (Sukhoi Su–30 Mk 1) drew collective gasps from the packed viewing area which had many senior defence personnel and diplomats from India and abroad.

Read | Bengaluru stares at the sky as PM Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023

The second part of the aerial display commenced, post-inauguration, with the Su-30 Mk 1 returning for its loop-tumble-yaw manoeuvre. The Tejas hit the skies again with a Vertical Charlie manoeuvre where the aircraft does a vertical pull-up and rolls as it gains altitude. Crowd-favourites Suryakirans, in their acrobatic teams, put up a fine show on their own and once, with the C-17 Globemaster.

The display also featured the Light Utility Helicopter, the youngest in the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s helicopter family.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aero India
Bengaluru news
India News

What's Brewing

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

 