Metro accident: BMRCL boss seeks time to appear for questioning

The police have issued notices to BMRCL officials, the director, the project manager and other officials of Nagarjuna Constructions Company (NCC), the contractor

H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 21 2023, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 01:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Police have served a notice on Anjum Parwez, the managing director of the BMRCL, asking him to appear for questioning over the deadly metro accident. 

The notice was issued on Thursday but Parwez reportedly sought a few days time on health grounds. The police have so far served notices on 15 people over the accident that killed Tejaswini L Sulakhe, 28, a software engineer, and her toddler son Lohit Kumar Sulakhe along the Outer Ring Road in HBR Layout on January 10.  Her family has demanded the immediate arrest of the officials, engineers and the contractor concerned. 

The police have issued notices to BMRCL officials, the director, the project manager and other officials of Nagarjuna Constructions Company (NCC), the contractor. They have questioned eight suspects, including Chaitanya, the director of NCC. No arrests have been made. 

They are also tightlipped about the report filed by experts of IIT Hyderabad. A senior police officer said the experts had yet to file the report. 

 

