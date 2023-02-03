Metro’s mask rule under scanner after college girl run over by car

A 20-year-old college girl was run over by a car under the Pattanagere metro station while trying to cross the busy Mysuru Road on Thursday. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

A resident named Chaithanya Ganesh claimed that the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) “indirectly” contributed to the accident by insisting that pedestrians using the Pattanagere metro station overbridge wear masks.

Many citizens use the overbridge to cross the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

According to Ganesh, BMRCL security guards insist that pedestrians wear masks to use the metro station as an overbridge.

He said the instruction discourages many pedestrians from using the overbridge because they don’t carry masks. As a result, they take the risk of crossing the highway, he said.

“The incident could have been avoided if not for the BMRCL’s ill-planned, short-sighted and haphazard implementation of norms,” the resident said.

He asked the BMRCL to inform its security guards to enforce the mask rule from the security checkpoint and let pedestrians use the station section as an overbridge with or without masks.

“It is important to enforce norms, but there is a right way to do so. If it had been thoughtfully implemented, this incident could have been avoided,” he said.