Metro services on Purple Line to be affected on Jan 31 for 2 hrs

Namma Metro operations on the Purple Line will be disrupted for two hours on Sunday morning. Services between MG Road and Byappanahalli will be suspended from 7 am to 9 am.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has cited structural maintenance works between the Trinity and Halasuru metro stations for the temporary disruption. "During this period, trains will run only between MG Road and Mysuru Road metro stations," B L Yashavanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL, stated in a media release.

After completion of the works, normal services will be restored after 9 am on the entire Purple Line, the release said, adding that services on the Green Line (Nagasandra-Silk Institute) will not be affected.