Metro underground work: After Urja, TBM Vindhya achieves breakthrough

Three weeks after Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Urja made the first breakthrough, its sister TBM Vindhya completed the parallel tunnel between Cantonment and Shivajinagar on Wednesday.

The work is part of the 13.76-km underground section (Dairy Circle-Nagawara) of the Reach 6 line connecting Gottigere in the south with Nagawara in north.

In all, nine TBMs are constructing the tunnel section.

Officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had said three more TBMs are expected to make a breakthrough in a month.

A senior BMRCL official said TBM Varada, tunnelling from Rashtriya Military School to Langford Town station, is expected to make a breakthrough by the end of October.

TBM Avni, which is tunneling from Shivajinagar, is expected to make a breakthrough at the MG Road station before continuing towards Rashtriya Military School within the next three weeks, while its sister TBM Lavi is expected to take an additional three weeks, the official said.

TBM Rudra, which is tunneling from the south ramp near Karmika Bhavana, is expected to make a breakthrough near Dairy Circle soon, before continuing northwards to Mico Industries (Lakkasandra) and Langford Town.

Watch latest videos by DH here: