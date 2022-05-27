Mid-day meals, uniforms: BBMP's plans for 'Schools on Wheels'  

Deciding to drive the ‘School on Wheels’ (SoW) scheme to the next level, the BBMP will introduce mid-day meals, uniforms among other facilities for students signing up for the programme.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Assistant Commissioner (Education) Umesha B S told DH that the civic body intends to provide all facilities in their nursery schools to SoW students.

“We will start providing the uniforms soon. However, since the buses are parked at various locations, we are yet to figure out how the mid-day meals can be supplied,” Umesha said.

Rolled out last year, SoW aimed to lure back school dropouts. Although civic authorities remodeled 10 buses to create a school-like environment, enrolment stagnated in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The number of students attending these classes has stabilised now. There is a good response for this academic year. We have been receiving 200 to 250 students across the zones now,” Umesha said.

Officials also asked teachers to keep a close watch on the students. “We eventually want to send the students back to regular schools. They hail from illiterate families and their parents have no awareness,” a senior BBMP official said.

The Palike handed two of its buses to an NGO to provide Montessori education. “They have a fair experience in running schools. They also have customised teaching tools and methodologies,” said a senior Palike official.

The NGO will offer food and regular health check-ups for the students.