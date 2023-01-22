Milk supply likely to be hit as van owners to go on strike today

Bengaluru: Milk supply likely to be hit on Sunday

Chetan B C
  • Jan 22 2023, 00:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 03:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Your daily supply of Nandini products may be affected on Sunday as the owners of vans that supply milk to retail outlets across the city are going on strike.

Van owners are angry at a new KMF rule that requires them to pay for "exorbitant" damages to milk packets during transit.

G R Shanmugappa, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents' Association, said the KMF wants van owners to pay the price of 10 packets for every damaged packet. "This is unacceptable," he told DH

Poor infrastructure at the KMF outlet at Dairy Circle is another grouse. Shanmugappa also listed the lack of toilets, drinking water, canteen, poor parking facilities and mental harassment. “We have been asking for a hike in the vehicle rent but haven't received a single paisa", he said.

Shanmugappa warned that tankers carrying milk from different districts to Bengaluru would join the strike in two to three days if the KMF didn't respond to their demands positively.

Bengaluru has about 400 milk vans and all will be off roads, he added.

