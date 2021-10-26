Minimum auto fare may go up to Rs 30 in Bengaluru

The Transport Department has proposed a 20% hike in fares of auto-rickshaws in Bengaluru following demand from auto drivers who cited snowballing fuel and operation costs.

The department finalised the proposal to revise the fares after meeting various auto-rickshaw drivers’ unions recently.

Once approved, the base fare will increase from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while fares for every kilometre will increase from Rs 13 to Rs 16.

The previous fare hike in Bengaluru was approved in December 2013 when the minimum fare went up from Rs 20 to Rs 25 and the fare for every kilometre thereafter was hiked from Rs 11 to Rs 13.

The department had also changed the distance for calculating the minimum fare from 1.8 km to 1.9 km.

Auto-rickshaw drivers have been demanding a hike for the past three years in the face of spiralling fuel prices. Despite holding several meetings, officials could not reach a consensus due to differences within the unions.

"A consensus on the fare was reached during the recent meeting. The file was sent to the secretariat, which recently forwarded it to the transport minister. Several auto-rickshaw unions demanded the hike due to the rise in operational costs. However, some unions are concerned that hiking prices during the pandemic may turn away people from auto-rickshaws," an official in the regional transport office said.

Sampath C, general secretary, Adarsh Autorickshaw Drivers Union, said unions largely agreed with the hike, but some wanted it delayed.

Check out latest videos from DH: