Minor Irrigation Dept seeks report on Doddakallasandra Lake to decide on CSR funds

Taking note of the residents’ opposition to handing over of Doddakallasandra Lake in Bengaluru South to a real estate company for rejuvenation, senior officials from the Minor Irrigation department visited the lake on Friday evening and reviewed the status and condition of the lake.

Visiting the lake, Mrutyunjaya Swamy, Secretary, Minor Irrigation department said, “The funds set aside by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is insufficient to take up rejuvenation work. The Prestige Group will be granting more funds under CSR scheme enabling speedy completition of the rejuvenation work. The work requires about Rs 7.23 cr. While the BBMP will bear Rs 5.93 crore, the Prestige group will sanction Rs 1.30 crore.”

Members of the Residents Welfare Association complained to the officials that the real estate firm is letting in untreated sewage into the lake. “The BBMP must grant more funds for the rejuvenation work. Even if the Prestige Group funds the rejuvenation work, BBMP must take the lead and execute the work,” the residents demanded.

Hearing the grievances from the public, the higher officials directed the jurisdictional officers to prepare a detailed project report by February 14th. “If the rejuvenation work can be taken up in the available Rs 6 crore, we will not take funds under the CSR contribution,” a senior official revealed. Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) Director Shivaswamy, BBMP Executive Engineer Lingegowda, KSPCB scientific officer Anil Kumar and BWSSB Assistant Executive Engineer Raghavendra accompanied the senior officials during their inspection of the lake.