Missing 'Covid-19-positive' woman returns home

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS,
  • Sep 25 2020, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 06:46 ist
The 28-year-old 'Covid-19 patient' had gone missing after getting into an ambulance in Bommanhalli. Credits: DH Photo

Nearly three weeks after a woman mysteriously disappeared after boarding a 'Covid' ambulance in Bommanahalli, police say she has returned home.

A senior government official said that the Bengaluru police brought back 28-year-old Archana (named changed), a customer service executive, from Delhi. 

“She came with an advocate to give a statement to the police,” said Captain P Manivannan, Special Officer for Bommanahalli Zone.

Arahcna is said to have told the police that she was physically assaulted and tortured by her husband and brother-in-law. The incidents had prompted her to reach out to a friend for help, Manivannan added. Archana’s in-laws could not be reached for comment.

According to the police, two individuals from Bihar had hired the ambulance to take Archana away. “The men were not known to the woman. It was a friend's idea to use the ambulance,” a source said.

Had marital problems 

Police said they have confirmed that she, of her own will, had sought the help of a friend to escape from home. A police statement to the media said evidence has been accumulated to support this.

Archana told the police that she was having marital problems for several months. “So, on the pretext of going to the hospital to take the Covid test, she escaped with the help of her friend,” a policeman said.

The BBMP and health department officials said the case was not related to the ongoing Covid-19 testing.

“The public should not be afraid to get tested for Covid-19 or use the ambulances,” an official said.

