Missing girls discovered in KSRTC Dharmasthala bus, reunited with family

Two missing schoolgoing sisters, aged 13 and 10 years, were rescued on Sunday afternoon by the Konanakunte police.

A woman on a KSRTC bus coming from Dharmasthala noticed the girls travelling without a guardian and questioned them. The girls called their parents, following which police asked the woman to keep them in her custody, picked them up from Nelamangala, and reunited them with their parents.

Police said the girls went to Dharmasthala by availing the free ticket for women. They decided to embark on the journey after being scolded by their father for going to the supermarket to buy chocolates.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) P Krishnakant said police registered a kidnaping case after the girls’ parents lodged a missing complaint on Saturday evening.

By verifying the CCTV cameras, the police learnt that the girls had boarded a bus to Dharmasthala from Majestic.

"Our team was trying to trace them. Meanwhile, a woman travelling in a KSRTC bus found the girls without parents or guardians. The woman suspected something fishy and questioned the girls. She rang up their parents. Subsequently, the Konankunte police were informed that the girls were travelling in the bus," Krishnakant said.

The police accompanied the children and reunited them with their parents.