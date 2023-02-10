Missing in Turkey, family, colleagues pray for a 'cool man'

“Vijay Kumar is good at his work," said Ramesh Siddappa. "He is one of our best engineers and has worked with many customers. They have all been appreciative of his work.”

The managing director of Oxyplants India Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based firm that manufactures oxygen and nitrogen plants, didn't hold back when he spoke of his employee; neither did his colleagues.

It was clear that Vijay was respected by all.

Work took Vijay Kumar across continents frequently — to Egypt, Ethiopia and others — but he didn't complain.

It is one of those trips that took the 36-year-old to Malatya, Turkiye, where he landed on Jan 25 to commission an oxygen plant. Vijay was supposed to wrap up his work in a month’s time. But on Feb 6, a powerful earthquake struck the region early in the morning and reduced thousands of buildings to rubble as people slept.

Vijay's family and his employer haven't heard from him since.

“We had delivered the equipment nearly four months ago. But the client delayed approval and Vijay was asked to go only by January end,” noted Siddappa.

Colleagues are full of praise for the Dehradun native who is married with a six-year-old kid. "He was in touch with us until Saturday and was hoping to finish his work in 10 days," one of his colleagues told DH.

The company is in touch with the Indian embassy in Ankara and has written to the external affairs ministry. According to reports, Hotel Avşar, where was Vijay staying, has collapsed.

Rescue teams heard survivors trapped under the debris of the hotel crying for help. “There are survivors in the wreckage. They are shouting, please help...” Rahmi Yazıcı, a local resident, posted on Twitter.

Bilal Kuruçay, another local resident, tweeted, that a "large crane is needed" as the construction equipment is "insufficient" to move the debris.

Siddappa said his client had told him that the "factory has also collapsed".

Family anxious

Back in Dehradun, Vijay's family is a nervous wreck. A steady stream of visitors are enquiring about him and trying to console the family.

Vijay last spoke with his family on February 5, a day before the earthquake.

“We just want him to come back home alive. Whatever condition he is in, we will ensure we provide him with the best care possible,” Arun Kumar, Vijay's elder brother, told DH.

Arun, too, is employed at Oxyplants, and it was he who introduced Vijay to the firm. Vijay is the youngest of three siblings who recently lost their father.

“He is a cool and happy man. He is a good cook and is ready to help people in need,” Arun said.

(With inputs from Anirban Bhaumik, New Delhi bureau)