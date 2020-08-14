MLA, family get emotional after visiting damaged home

A day after the loot and arson of his house, Pulakeshinagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy entered the house and searched for his mother’s mangalsutra.

The Congress legislator put out an emotional request through the media for the mangalsutra to be returned as it holds several memories and relationships. It was some consolation when his brother’s son found the jewellery.

Murthy’s wife Kriya Shylaja, son Revanth, daughter and other relatives followed him into the house and broke down on seeing the place reduced to ashes.

Murthy expressed his suspicions to DH that the vandals are from outside, insisting that he had a brotherly relationship with the people in his constituency and bears no anger towards them. “This has nothing to do with the upcoming BBMP elections,” he said, demanding a detailed investigation into the incident by the Central Crime Branch or Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He urged the people of the constituency to continue to live like brothers and promised that he would do the same. Murthy also said he was not afraid of going around his constituency and meeting people.

The 50-year-old MLA said the house bears a lot of fond memories as four generations have grown up in its confines. He had also scheduled his daughter’s wedding, but his family had lost several articles bearing memories. Reduced to ashes were photographs of his parents, jewellery, and property documents.

Though he is yet to file a complaint against the mob that wrecked his house, Murthy said he would do it soon. Having lost his house and office, he needs to rent out an office space and a house for his brother and sister.

As for the damages to his sister’s house, Murthy asserted that he has no connection with her family. He refused to include damages to her house and said they could file a separate complaint.

His son Revanth said all his certificates, including his engineering degree, had been burnt in the fire. “First the mob looted the house, and then they set it on fire,” he said. “They attacked the house twice and used petrol bombs. It was pre-planned.”

Kriya, who also served as a BBMP corporator, said they had no issues with anybody. If others have issues, they should file a complaint and sort it out legally. “This is not the way to show anger."

Was residing in a flat at RT Nagar

A couple of years ago, MLA Akhanda Murthy bought a flat in RT Nagar and lived there with his family. He visited his office at Kaval Byrasandra once a day and spent an hour. Murthy’s brother and family members, who lived in the house, were not present when the violence happened.

When he heard about the attack, Murthy safeguarded his family by putting them under police security, a reason why they could not visit the house on Wednesday. The family visited the house on Thursday with police protection.