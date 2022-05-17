MLA hints at dropping underpass plans near Haraluru junction

Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali said the plan to construct an underpass near Haraluru junction on Sarjapur Road may be dropped after studying the traffic pattern. He said a final decision will be taken once the road-widening work on both sides is over.

“We have temporarily kept on hold the plan of constructing the underpass. The junction does not see much traffic now, but there could be traffic jams once the work-from-home policy is completely lifted. We will decide on building the underpass after widening the road,” Limbavali told DH. The road widening may take some time due to land acquisition issues.

A collective of citizen groups, including Bellandur Development Forum (BDEV), Bellandur Forum (BF), Iblur Environs trust (IBENT) and Kasavanahalli Development Forum (KDF), have been opposing the construction of the underpass at the junction, saying it does not add any value because it is a ’T’ Junction.

“The proposed underpass at Haralur junction is less than 500m from the true choke point of Iblur junction where Sarjapur Road intersects with the Outer Ring Road. Any intervention at Haralur junction via a piecemeal approach will do nothing to address the root cause of the traffic congestion,” the resident groups said in a press release.

They believe vehicles will wait for the green light at the bottom of the underpass at Iblur junction.

“Waiting for 90 seconds on average, given the drainage issues in the underpass design in Bengaluru, could put vehicles in severe danger during the rainy season. It would also create dangerous patterns at the Iblur junction traffic light as vehicles coming from the slip road would intersect haphazardly with vehicles coming up to the grade on the underpass,” the residents say.

Residents are also concerned that the underpass would take away precious space meant for the upcoming Sarjapur metro line.

Residents want the BBMP to find ways to address the congestion at Iblur junction. Senior BBMP officials promised to address the concerns aired by the resident groups.