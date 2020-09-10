MLA Zameer files police complaint over drug party charge

Chamarajpet MLA, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, on Wednesday filed a police complaint against businessman Prashanth Sambargi for linking him to the Sandalwood drugs scandal.

Sambaragi, who has his own business and describes himself as a social activist, had claimed that many celebrities, including Bollywood actors, had attended a few drug parties at a casino in Sri Lanka. Khan attended the party along with Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, Sambargi claimed in TV interviews and demanded the police to investigate the matter.

Khan called Sambargi’s allegations “reckless, derogatory, defamatory and abusive”.

Chamarajpet police have registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) following the Congress legislator’s complaint, said Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West). An officer said they would move the court for permission to register an FIR and take action accordingly.