Mob attacks MLA's house in Bengaluru over Facebook post

An irate mob on Tuesday late evening attacked the house of Congress MLA from Chamarajpet, Akhanda Srinivasamurthy ransacking the house and his office attached to the house while protesting over a defamatory post against a religion, which was allegedly posted by the MLAs brother-in-law on Facebook.

The mob comprising over 100 people also torched about 15 vehicles, besides pelting stones at the MLA's house and other adjoining houses in Kaval Byrasandra in North-East Bengaluru.

Armed with sticks, iron rods, sharp metal objects and other weapons, the protestors barged into the house of the MLA and pelted stones. The mob even attacked those who were capturing the violent incident on their phone cameras. The cameras and mobiles were snatched and were damaged completely according to eye witnesses. Sources also revealed that the mob arranged vehicles in front the DJ Halli police station and set them on fire, besides pelting stones at the station.

Sources close to the MLA revealed to DH that the mob was reportedly angered over a derogatory Facebook post on a religion, alleged to have been posted by MLA's brother-in-law. A few others also revealed that the post was put up by the MLA's personal assistant. However, Bengaluru police revealed to DH that they are yet to verify these allegations. The mob took control of the area and sealed five to six crosses barring access to police personnel and fire and emergency service personnel.

Following the incident, over 600 people stormed the KG Halli police station venting their anger and demanding justice. The incident which occurred at around 9:00 pm went out of control in less than an hour after the mob began to torch the vehicles and vandalise the houses nearby. Gripped by panic, the residents staying in surrounding areas were seen leaving houses along with kids and women to other areas.

In the meantime, MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy released a video where he said, "I appeal to all my Muslim brethrens to maintain peace and not to get carried away by the rumours and miscreants' words. Be it a Hindu or Muslim, we all are equal. Whoever it may be trying to disrupt the harmony, they will be dealt seriously and will be punished by the police as per the law. But let us not resort to this violence and I request all of you to keep calm."

Following the violent protests, Chamarajpet MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan also rushed to the spot and visited KG Halli police station. According to sources, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant also rushed to the spot.