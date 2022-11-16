Model accuses Rapido rider in Bengaluru of sexual harassment

B'luru model accuses Rapido rider of sexual harassment

She said that when she got on the bike, the accused did not take the OTP number saying that his phone was off, and asking her to guide him

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  Nov 16 2022, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 16:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

A model in Bengaluru has lodged a complaint against a rider of the bike taxi aggregator platform Rapido, accusing him of sexually harassing her, police said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old victim, who is also a dubbing artist, lodged the complaint with the city's Hennur police on Monday against the accused identified as Manjunath Tippeswamy.

She has also named the platform in her complaint.

The victim said that she had booked the bike with the registration number KA51 H 5965 on Rapido to reach home after work from Jakkur to Babusaabpalya at about 10:30 pm.

She said that when she got on the bike, the accused did not take the OTP number saying that his phone was off, and asked her to guide him.

When the victim started giving directions, the accused started touching her from behind, the police said.

The victim added in her complaint that the accused had touched her private parts and harassed her.

The police said that the complaint was registered under IPC Section 354 (A) for sexual harassment.

