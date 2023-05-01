Modi's convoy causes traffic chaos in Bengaluru

VVIP movement in Bengaluru disrupted regular vehicle and commuter traffic on Sunday morning.

Heavy traffic jams occurred on Devaraj Urs Road (Race Course Road) near Vidhana Soudha, as well as on Raj Bhavan Road and Basaveshwara Circle, which were closed to traffic between 10 am and 11.30 am.

Barricades were placed on these roads, and traffic police personnel were deployed to create a corridor for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s departure. Vehicles piled up as they waited for traffic to resume on these roads.

An officer from the Cubbon Park traffic police station reported that traffic police personnel were posted along major roads in the area to divert vehicles.

“Traffic movement was briefly blocked from Thimmaiah Road to Raj Bhavan Road, and vehicles were asked to take diversions from Balekundri Circle. There was no traffic jam in the morning,” he said.

Also Read | CJI Chandrachud inaugurates digital courts for contested traffic challans in Delhi

An official from the High Grounds traffic police station also denied any traffic congestion. “Vehicles were stopped for a maximum of five minutes only. We ensured smooth movement of vehicles as soon as the prime minister’s convoy passed,” he said.

Similar situations occurred in other parts of the city, particularly on Mysuru Road and the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, where people attempting to cross the Kaniminike toll plaza had to wait for over an hour as vehicles piled up for over a kilometer.

Many citizens expressed their frustration on Twitter regarding the inconvenience caused.