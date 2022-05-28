Monsoon magic! BBMP asphalts Avalahalli main road during rain

BBMP asphalts Avalahalli road during rain

Residents were shocked to see the work being carried out amidst rain and wondered how long it would last

  May 28 2022
  updated: May 28 2022
Avalahalli main road, which leads to the Kempegowda International Airport via Hennur-Bagalur road, is a busy stretch, and it was in a bad shape. Credit: Special Arrangement

In complete disregard for rules and taxpayers’ money, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) asphalted a road in the city while it was raining heavily.

Residents who witnessed the work near SSR College in Kylasanahalli (Avalahalli main road) on Thursday evening were shocked seeing the road work. 

Avalahalli main road, which leads to the Kempegowda International Airport via Hennur-Bagalur road, is a busy stretch, and it was in a bad shape. 

Dr C Radhakrishnan, a resident of Bileshivale, said they had been requesting the civic body to repair the road for the last two years.

“The BBMP had plenty of time to repair the road but they chose to do it during the rain. How long will the road last if this is the way the work is executed?” he said. 

It is learnt that the road work was executed by the BBMP’s road infrastructure division. Jaishankar Reddy, executive engineer of Mahadevapura Zone, did not respond to DH’s phone calls seeking comment. 

