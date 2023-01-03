Month after electoral data fraud, BBMP sees 80,000 new voter applications

Over 80,000 people applied with the BBMP to have their names added to the voters’ list, within a month of the voter data theft being discovered.

Data accessed by DH shows that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received 57,252 applications in 25 Assembly constituencies between November 9 and December 8, the one-month period when a special summary revision of the electoral roll was conducted.

In addition to the 57,252, nearly 23,589 more applications were received from the Mahadevapura, Shivajinagar, and Chickpet Assembly constituencies, under scrutiny since NGO Chilume conducted extensive survey work there. The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered a 100% verification of entries in these constituencies.

Over a 10-month period from January to November, the BBMP received 3,07,000 applications to add names to the voters’ list. In the past month alone, close to 80,000 more applications have been received. While this increase in applications could suggest the possibility of illegal modifications to the electoral roll that are now being corrected, senior BBMP officials do not consider it to be a strong indicator.

“Owing to the wide publicity given during this period, we generally get more applications. However, this time, the numbers have been a little higher,” a senior official said.

Another official said discussions around voter data theft created greater public awareness. “As soon as the issue started gathering heat, many citizen groups and Residents Welfare Associations (RWA) started urging people to check for their names in the draft roll and get themselves added. This might have resulted in the spurt,” an official said.

Besides applications for additions to the electoral roll, 44,197 applications requesting modifications and 14,952 applications for deletions have also been received. The Mahadevapura, Shivajinagar, and Chickpet Assembly constituencies respectively got 14,226, 5,813, and 3,550 applications for addition, which are the highest.

The BBMP is set to publish the final electoral roll on January 5. However, citizens can continue to get themselves registered for the supplementary roll.

Ways to check and register

1) Voter Helpline App (VHA)

2) Log on to www.nvsp.in, www.voterportal.eci.gov.in

3) Reach out to Booth Level Officers (BLO) or BBMP office