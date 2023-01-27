Month-long Khadi Utsav opens at Palace Grounds

Over 250 stalls selling khadi attire have been set up at Khadi Utsav 2022, which opened at Palace Grounds on Thursday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the fair.

The exhibition-sale of khadi attire and village industry products has been organised by the Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board. It will go on till February 26.

Bommai hailed the khadi industry for responding to Mahatma Gandhi's call to boycott western goods.

"Owing to the traction towards polyester clothing and a variety in designs, khadi had lost its customers. However, the revolution brought by the handloom industry in terms of colouring and designs has revived khadi."

Digital market

Bommai urged the khadi manufacturers to make use of the growing digital market and promised funds for khadi promotion in the upcoming state budget.

A diverse kind of khadi clothes, bags, earthen products, artworks, food made by village industries and various nature-friendly home essentials are up for sale during the fair. Sellers from Karnataka and other states are taking part.

The price of products ranges from Rs 50 to Rs 20,000. A number of stalls represent the shops that were established before Independence. A few artisans who make earthen products and handloom weavers are also demonstrating their art.

Rangamma, an earthen pot maker, said: “The exhibition is a perfect stage to revive the dying culture by making people aware of the art that transcended over years and has been a part of our culture.”

Farooq Sharieff, one of the stall keepers, said: "The revolution in the khadi industry is an adaptation to the modernised world and change in consumer behaviour. We need improvements in design and colouring patterns to increase its popularity."

The fair is open from 10 am to 9 pm at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds.