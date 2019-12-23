More traffic chaos as BBMP to repair flyovers

If commuters think navigating the Sirsi Circle flyover is tough amidst the asphalting, they should be ready for more traffic woes as the civic body prepares to repair other flyovers.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is preparing to repair not less than 12 major flyovers in

the coming days, soon after it completes the work on the Sirsi Circle flyover.

The flyovers marked for repair include the ones at ITC and Bellandur junctions. Plans are also afoot to fix the ramps in RMV Extension, Dairy Circle, Lingarajapuram junctions, besides the Indian Oil flyover in Naganapalya and the one in Ramaswamipalya.

The major flyovers at Richmond Circle, Nayandahalli Junction, Silk Board Junction, Yeshwantpur, Mathikere, HSR Layout and Ananda Rao Circle have also been marked for revamping.

Traffic police permission

The Palike assures that the repair works will not be taken up altogether but be done in phases stretching from a week or two up to 30 days depending on the traffic volume.

It will send a proposal to the traffic police seeking permission to divert traffic on the flyovers, following which the civic body would float tenders. Funds for the work would be taken from the Rs 40 crore set aside to develop flyovers.

The BBMP’s decision comes months after it held a structural audit of all city flyovers and found most have completed the Defect Liability Period (DLP) and need repairs.

This is sure to throw traffic in the city out of gear as most flyovers are built across major junctions to avoid traffic signals and shorten the commute time. Commuters along Mysuru Road, for instance, have been enduring worst traffic jams due to the ongoing Sirsi Circle flyover asphalting since they have few alternative roads.