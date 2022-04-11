More transformers fail despite Bescom’s ‘monitoring’ claims

Despite Bescom’s claims to “closely monitor” the condition of transformers, data accessed by DH shows that the transformer failure rate in the jurisdiction of the power utility agency has only increased.

While the failure rate was at 6.96% in 2018-19, it rose to 7.5% in 2020-21 and stood at 7% in 2021-22 (until February 2022).

Bescom officials attributed the failures to a rise in unauthorised connections and adverse weather conditions.

“Unauthorised connections increase the load on the transformers resulting in failures; 75% of our failures are due to such an increase in the load. Also, the systems are not able to handle the increasing heat during the summer,” a Bescom official said.

He added that the majority of the failures occur during summer since the usage goes up significantly.

Bescom managing director Rajendra Cholan said they have been taking preventive measures to bring down the failure rate and have seen significant improvement in urban areas. “We have been able to bring down the failures in urban areas. However, it is still challenging in the rural areas where unauthorised connections are relatively high,” Cholan told DH.

A Bescom source claimed that officials did not carry out annual maintenance in the last two years which resulted in the failures. “Annual maintenance of the transformers before the monsoon plays a major role in preventing failures. However, officials have deferred maintenance works for the past two years due to the pandemic, resulting in more failures.”

A Bescom official said maintenance during the pandemic would have caused a power outage, inconveniencing several citizens working from home. “So, we didn’t take up maintenance work,” he added.

Data revealed Bescom spent Rs 83.95 crore to repair failed transformers in 2020-21 alone. It has set up 45 transformer repair centres across its jurisdiction to repair faulty transformers at the earliest.

