Most houses damaged in Bengaluru's east zone amid rains

A BBMP survey has revealed that nearly 3,453 houses had been damaged in the floods triggered by heavy rains on May 17.

Families which suffered as a result of the flooding will receive compensation money in their bank accounts.

Following Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s announcement to provide Rs 25,000 compensation to flood-hit families, the BBMP has tasked the revenue officials to identify and survey the houses which had suffered damage.

“The survey has been completed and our officials have collected information such as the GPS location of the house, pictures, and the bank account details to credit the compensation,” said Sharath B, BBMP Special Commissioner (Welfare).

The survey showed that East zone was the worst hit with 714 damaged houses, followed by the South Zone and the West zone with 652 and 494 flood-damaged houses, respectively. The compensations total up to Rs 8.6 crore.