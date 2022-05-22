Most houses damaged in Bengaluru's east zone amid rains

Most houses damaged in Bengaluru's east zone amid rains

The survey showed that East zone was the worst hit with 714 damaged houses

Sneha R
Sneha R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 22 2022, 00:40 ist
  • updated: May 22 2022, 04:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

A BBMP survey has revealed that nearly 3,453 houses had been damaged in the floods triggered by heavy rains on May 17.

Families which suffered as a result of the flooding will receive compensation money in their bank accounts.

Following Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s announcement to provide Rs 25,000 compensation to flood-hit families, the BBMP has tasked the revenue officials to identify and survey the houses which had suffered damage.

“The survey has been completed and our officials have collected information such as the GPS location of the house, pictures, and the bank account details to credit the compensation,” said Sharath B, BBMP Special Commissioner (Welfare).  

The survey showed that East zone was the worst hit with 714 damaged houses, followed by the South Zone and the West zone with 652 and 494 flood-damaged houses, respectively. The compensations total up to Rs 8.6 crore.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Bengaluru news
rains
Heavy Rains
floods

What's Brewing

Mechanics, hairdressers... Ukraine recruits train

Mechanics, hairdressers... Ukraine recruits train

Youngest athlete stands the tallest

Youngest athlete stands the tallest

J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues

J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

 