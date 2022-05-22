Most layouts of Yeshwanthpur face lack of basic amenities

A majority of the residential layouts under Yeshwanthpur Assembly Constituency lack basic amenities, be it the underground drainage system, water supply lines or the motorable roads.

With the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) largely being non-responsive, some of the residents, who attended DH and Prajavani flagship ‘Janaspandana’ programme, had a common demand of bringing these layouts under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMPs).

All 86 residential layouts under the Yeshwanthpur Assembly segment face problems. In attendance at the event were resident welfare association members of Sir M Visvesvaraya layout, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda layout, Banashankari 6th Stage, Sapthagiri layout, Kadamba layout, Muneshwara layout, Classic County, Green Valley Township, Mathushree layout and many more.

While some of the layouts were developed by the BDA, a majority of these residential units were formed by private entities without providing basic amenities. In the full-packed hall, some residents vented frustration that they pay taxes to the BDA or BBMP but the civic bodies have done very little to address their concerns. A majority of the complaints were pertaining to BDA and BESCOM.

Poor infrastructure

Residents complained about the mud roads, lack of streetlights, underground drainage system and water supply connection.

“We have been paying property tax to the BDA, but the officials have not provided any basic amenities so far. The layout comprises 180 sites and 40 houses do not have water and sanitary lines,” Prashanth of Classic County layout said, requesting the minister’s help.

Vasudeva Murthy, a resident of Banashankari 6th stage, too complained about the incomplete road restoration work and laying of the underground drainage system. K Nareshan of AGS Layout echoes the same.

Frequent floods

During the programme, residents also complained about problems caused by frequent floods.

“A private company has narrowed down the drain. This has been causing flooding. The BBMP needs to increase the height of the drain as well as remove encroachments,” “Avinash, a resident of Bhuvinagar, said.

A resident of Vijayashree Layout in Mylasandra too raised a similar complaint with respect to the overflowing of rajakaluve.

Minister for Cooperation S T Somashekar promised to attend to all complaints one by one and visit the places along with officials.

“I will make honest efforts to solve these grievances in a time-bound manner,” he said.