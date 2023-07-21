Mother of Bengaluru student who killed self demands justice

The mother of a 19-year-old student who allegedly killed himself on July 17 has taken to social media to demand justice.

Aditya Prabhu, a BTech student at PES University, Girinagar, was caught using his phone during the second-semester exam. The invigilator handed him over to the controller of exams, and his parents were called.

Before his parents reached the college, Aditya ran to the top floor of an eight-storey building and jumped down, according to police.

His mother has created an account (justiceforadityaprabhu) on Instagram. She said he had called her at 11.45 am and told her that he had forgotten to keep the phone back in the bag. He said he didn't use it but was caught by the invigilator.

She noted that Aditya told her the authorities harassed him and asked him to "die rather than copy".

When she arrived at college, they asked her to wait as her son was not around. When she insisted on checking the CCTV footage, they told her he was roaming around with his friends. Only when she saw the ambulance and police did she get to know about the situation.

Around 2.5 lakh people liked the post in solidarity with Aditya.