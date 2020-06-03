Move over NASA, IISc builds ventilator in just 60 days

Indigenous prototype

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 03 2020, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 01:52 ist
A ventilator developed by IISc.

A crash-course programme by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to develop a new ventilator model has resulted in a proof-of-concept prototype some 60 days later.

The development has been compared to a similar ventilator programme by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which churned out a working, high-pressure prototype in 37 days.

“What both projects have in common is utilising engineering know-how for different applications,” said Dr Gaurab Banerjee, of the institute’s Electrical Communications Engineering (ECE) Department and one of the core members of the development team. 

Dr Banerjee insisted that the invention, dubbed “Praana” took just 35 days from the drawing board to the prototype stage. “The initial days of the project were spent ensuring that we could replicate ventilator mechanics,” he said. 

But where the JPL device has a lifespan of three to four months, the IISc team said their unit is intended as a full-fledged alternative to existing ventilators.

“The technology will be transferred to interested manufacturers,” the IISc team said, adding that the new unit would probably be priced between Rs 1.5 and 2 lakh per unit. Existing commercial machines cost between Rs 5 to 7 lakh.

Before that happens, however, the unit still has to pass compliance tests to ensure that it stands up to field use.

Worst-case scenario

But is such a project needed? When the team first began their work, there was a serious shortage of ventilators in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country had roughly 14,000 ventilators, out of which 734 were in Karnataka. 

The situation has now changed with a Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) spokesperson telling DH that the company is already churning out ventilators against a 30,000-unit order. 

The IISc team, however, pointed to the recent surge in cases in Karnataka and in Mumbai, coupled with observations that the pandemic could rebound in winter, as a sign that we are not yet out of the woods.

“We will have this completely indigenous technology, built mostly out of water filter automotive parts, ready if things get worse,” they said.

The project began in the penultimate week of March, with staff from both the ECE and the Department of Aerospace Engineering, and joined over the internet by volunteers.

