MP man found murdered near Bengaluru's KR Puram

A man from Madhya Pradesh was found fatally stabbed in eastern Bengaluru’s KR Puram on Friday morning, police said.
Shivam Rajput (24) had moved to Bengaluru recently and got a job as a cable installer with Reliance Jio. He stayed in a rented shed in KR Puram.
Shivam’s body was found in a Canter on Kodigehalli Main Road. Police sent the body for post-mortem and informed Shivam’s relatives. The post-mortem will be conducted after his family members arrive.
Police have learnt that Shivam gotten into a fight with a fellow worker on Kodigehalli Main Road on Thursday night.
The trigger for the fight was a rather petty issue. Stabbed in the neck and stomach, Shivam bled to death instantly, police said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube