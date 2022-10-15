MP man found murdered near Bengaluru's KR Puram

A man from Madhya Pradesh was found fatally stabbed in eastern Bengaluru’s KR Puram on Friday morning, police said.

Shivam Rajput (24) had moved to Bengaluru recently and got a job as a cable installer with Reliance Jio. He stayed in a rented shed in KR Puram.

Shivam’s body was found in a Canter on Kodigehalli Main Road. Police sent the body for post-mortem and informed Shivam’s relatives. The post-mortem will be conducted after his family members arrive.

Police have learnt that Shivam gotten into a fight with a fellow worker on Kodigehalli Main Road on Thursday night.

The trigger for the fight was a rather petty issue. Stabbed in the neck and stomach, Shivam bled to death instantly, police said.