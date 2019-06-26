MP seeks Centre's intervention for lake protection

Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan on Tuesday sought the Centre’s intervention in protecting and developing lakes in Bengaluru.

In his motion of thanks to the President’s speech in the Lok Sabha, he said Bengaluru is known as the city of lakes with a large number of waterbodies. However, due to the apathy of the state government, most lakes are either encroached or have turned dumping yards.

Despite the Centre releasing grants for the protection and development of lakes, the state government is not showing any interest, the MP alleged.

He demanded the Centre to take over all the lakes and protect them from encroachments.

Demanding the early implementation of the suburban rail network in Bengaluru city, Mohan alleged that despite the Centre allocating Rs 17 crore for the project, the state government seems uninterested.