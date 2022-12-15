MP urges railways to eliminate level crossing in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha member P C Mohan on Thursday urged the Indian Railways to eliminate railway level crossing in Bengaluru city by constructing flyovers or under passes.

Speaking during zero hour in Lok Sabha, he said there are 26 manually operated railway level crossing gates in Bengaluru city and which are adding to the traffic gridlock. Out of these 26 level crossing gates, six are between Banaswadi and Hebbal railway line, three are between Carmelaram and Byappanahalli. Others are between Hebbal and Yeshwantpur, Channasandra and Yelahanka, Kengeri and KSR station, KSR railway station and Yeshwantpur.

Every time, when these manned level crossing gates are closed, the motorists have to wait for 15 to 20 minutes for each train to pass. While the Railways has decided to eliminate level crossing gates across the country, the national transporter should work with the Bengaluru civic body and the Karnataka government to eliminate such gates at the earliest in IT city as well, he said.

