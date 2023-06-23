MP welcomes US consulate in B'luru

Bangalore Central MP, P C Mohan, has welcomed the proposal to open US consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, calling it "a matter of pride for the country".

Also Read | US intends to open consulates in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad

The consulates were announced on Thursday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US.

Mohan said the American consulate in Bengaluru would spare the people of Karnataka the hassle of travelling to Chennai or Hyderabad to obtain US visas.