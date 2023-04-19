Murder accused on bail falls to death from fourth floor in Bengaluru

A 34-year-old woman fell to death from the fourth floor of a residential building in Kothanur Dinne near Puttenahalli, South Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as G Sonu alias Sonu Singh alias Sonu Poojari. She was in a live-in relationship with a man named Niranjan Poojari. The couple lived on the top floor of a five-storey building. Poojari is into stock sharing.

Sonu was the main accused in the murder of her foster mother Vijayamma aka Vijaya, reported on March 13, 2018, from Chamarajpet.

Sonu was a beautician running a beauty parlour near Uma Theatre in Chamarajpet. She also worked as a beautician in Vijaya's parlour then.

An orphan, Sonu was brought up by Vijaya, a Mangaluru native who settled in Chamarajpet and ran a beauty parlour. Sonu lived separately from Vijaya a few years before her murder.

Sonu and her male friend B Kumar were accused of killing Vijaya and taking away her gold jewellery and other valuables. The case is under trial. Sonu was jailed for two years and last attended the court hearing on April 11.

After getting bail with Niranjan's help, she lived with him.

Around 6 am, Sonu was alone when she fell from the fourth floor. Niranjan was in Mumbai at the time. According to Niranjan, Sonu was undergoing treatment for depression. He suspects she may have killed herself by jumping.

Police are yet to declare officially if she had jumped to death herself or if it was an accident. Residents of the building heard a loud sound and rushed out to find Sonu in front of the gate outside the compound wall adjacent to the two-wheeler parking.

Police are awaiting Niranjan's arrival to record his statement. No death note has been found.