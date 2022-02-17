Muslim leaders condemn forcible removal of hijab

Several Muslim organisations and religious leaders on Wednesday condemned the forcible removal of hijab at educational institutions in the last few days.

They also expressed full support for the rights of women to wear the hijab and their right to education. Muslim leaders pointed to the high court order that the hijab is not allowed only in colleges that have uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committees (CDC) and not at other institutions.

Also read: Students firm on their demand, refuse to remove hijab

"Therefore, physically removing the hijab of young girls and also filming it is not only humiliating and degrading but also a violation of the girls’ right to privacy,” the leaders said in a news release.

They urged the government and the media to ensure the high court order is not misinterpreted and children are protected.

Check out the latest DH videos here: