Muslim leaders condemn forcible removal of hijab

Muslim leaders condemn forcible removal of hijab

They also expressed full support for the rights of women to wear the hijab and their right to education

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 17 2022, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 04:00 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Several Muslim organisations and religious leaders on Wednesday condemned the forcible removal of hijab at educational institutions in the last few days. 

They also expressed full support for the rights of women to wear the hijab and their right to education. Muslim leaders pointed to the high court order that the hijab is not allowed only in colleges that have uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committees (CDC) and not at other institutions. 

Also read: Students firm on their demand, refuse to remove hijab

"Therefore, physically removing the hijab of young girls and also filming it is not only humiliating and degrading but also a violation of the girls’ right to privacy,” the leaders said in a  news release. 

They urged the government and the media to ensure the high court order is not misinterpreted and children are protected.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
Muslims
Hijab
Hijab row

What's Brewing

A clock could transform fundamental physics

A clock could transform fundamental physics

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

 