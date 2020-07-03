Mysterious youth visits Bengaluru claiming to be PMO official

A 22-year-old youngster claiming to be the ‘youth advisor’ to the National Security Council at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was found to be faking his identity while visiting the city.

The city police are in jitters after checking with the PMO and learning that the youngster was not working there. They have launched a manhunt to nab the imposter and find out why he used a false identity.

After a tipoff from the staff of a star hotel, Cubbon Park police inspector Bharat B filed a complaint against the youngster Aniket Dey from north India. The city police already communicated with the PMO about the incident and received a clarification stating that no one by the name Aniket Dey is working in the PMO in any capacity.

Following the clarification, a criminal case has been registered against Dey.

A senior Cubbon Park police official told DH that Dey had booked a room at ITC Gardenia through an online portal and stayed at the hotel from June 16 to 20.

“At the time of check-in, Dey had produced a fake identity card showing him as an advisor at the PMO. He also presented a business card in the same designation with the central government logo and PMO address,” explained the officer.

The Cubbon Park police interacted with the PMO for clarification on June 28 and later. Dey had cleared all the bills and did not seek any discount at the hotel.

“His actions are suspicious and require further probing. Right now, we have taken up a suo motu case under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and 417 (cheating),” the officer said. “We can’t reveal many details about Dey, even though we have clues. We’ll try nabbing him at the earliest and make it public,” the officer added.