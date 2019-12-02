N-E monsoon to bring more rain to Bengaluru

The northeast monsoon has been pounding Bengaluru and other parts of South Interior Karnataka since Saturday, after eluding them with windy and cloudy weather for almost a week.

The formation of two low-pressure areas — over the southwest Arabian Sea and the adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep — resulted in widespread rainfall across Bengaluru and other districts of South Interior Karnataka on Sunday.

Bengaluru received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday night as well as on Sunday afternoon, leading to a drop in the mercury.

South Bengaluru localities such as Mahadevapura, Bellandur, parts of HSR Layout, Sarakki, Puttenahalli, Arakere and Konanakunte received rainfall on Saturday night. Rajarajeswari Nagar, Kengeri, Channasandra and some parts of Southeast Bengaluru also received light to moderate rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the low pressure to turn into a depression in the next two to three days.

Simply put, isolated parts of South Interior Karnataka could get heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days. The forecast for Bengaluru is similar: cloudy weather with a few spells of rainfall and occasional thunderstorm activity in isolated places.

A senior official in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) concurred that cloudy weather and intermittent rainfall would last another two days. “The northeast monsoon has picked up the pace, especially over South Interior Karnataka. Neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are already receiving heavy rainfall owing to an active northeast monsoon,” the official said.