'Name B'luru Central varsity, metro after Kempegowda'

Adichunchunagiri Mutt pontiff Nirmalananda Swami has urged the state government to name the Bengaluru Central University and Namma Metro after the city's founder Kempegowda, whose birth anniversary was celebrated here on Thursday.

"The previous Siddaramaiah government had assured renaming the Bengaluru Central University and Namma Metro after Kempegowda. These assurances are yet to be fulfilled. It has to be done," the swami, who heads the influential Vokkaliga mutt, said during Kempegowda Jayanti at the Vidhana Soudha.

The swami was joined by Tumakuru Spatikapura Mahasamsthana seer Nanjavadhoota Swami and Kengeri Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana seer Chandrashekharanatha Swami. "Next year on, heads of other religions should be invited not just for Kempegowda Jayanti, but also for the Basava Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti, among other events. These are personalities who aren’t confined to any single community. They are vishwa manavas," Nirmalananda Swami said.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameswhara, Kannada and Culture Minister D K Shivakumar and Shivajinagar MLA R Roshan Baig, among others, were present a the event.