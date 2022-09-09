Name road after us: Kannada literary body asks authorities 

The half-kilometre road before Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) at Chamarajpet will get a facelift, including a new name, if the literary body has its way.

KSP has proposed to rename the stretch between Minto Hospital and Makkala Koota park in Chamarajpet as Kannada Sahitya Parishat Road. The road is currently named Pampa Mahakavi.

As proposed by the KSP, this entire stretch will be 'Kannadamaya’, filled with the flavour of Kannada.

KSP authorities are all set to make a presentation on this before Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

KSP president Mahesh Joshi said they are working with architects and landscaping experts. "We have written about this to BBMP officials and also discussed it with the chief minister during his recent visit to the Parishat," he said.

Joshi said he will soon convene a meeting with the institutions/organisations on that stretch to discuss KSP's idea. "There are some important institutions like a police station, Karnataka Sanskrit University, a regional newspaper, a few banks, a park and Minto Eye Hospital on that stretch. We will invite all of them to discuss our proposal and get their suggestions on the same," he said.

Inspired by some of the streets/roads in foreign countries, KSP has decided to design the stretch in front of it filled with Kannada flavour.

"This road will be a treat for eyes and ears of Kannada lovers. Our aim is to attract every visitor to Bengaluru," Joshi stated.

KSP is also discussing alternative vehicle parking arrangements for people working with offices and institutions functioning on that street in the next one year.

KSP has proposed that the road will have live Kannada music, portraits of Kannada poets and literary personalities, lighting, walls adorning with Kannada words, and yellow-and-red paint.