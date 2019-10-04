‘Namesake layout’: Residents blast BDA over Arkavathy

Residents and site allottees of Arkavathy Layout on Thursday protested against the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for the delay in taking up development work and addressing issues concerning alternate sites.

More than 150 people thronged the BDA office in RT Nagar on Thursday morning, asking authorities to address their unending woes.

“The layout is just there for namesake. Following the denotification, things are messed up here,” Chandrashekar, a resident of Arkavathy Layout, told DH. “The residents or site allottees aren’t leading a peaceful life. None of the BDA officials is bothered to address our issues. A few people got sites in Kempegowda Layout, others in Arkavathy Layout, but not showed the land.”

Protesters also alleged that several plots in Arkavathy Layout had been sold by creating fake and forged documents. Another protestor Nagaraj said he is still awaiting the allotment of an alternate site. “I don’t think it will happen in my lifetime,” said Nagaraj. “Initially, they assured me a site in Kempegowda Layout. Later, officials said I have been allotted a site in Arkavathy Layout. So I don’t think I will ever become a beneficiary.”

Residents called off the protest after officials assured them to get an appointment with the BDA commissioner by the month-end.