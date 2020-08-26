Namma Metro awaits central nod for resuming train services

Namma Metro is yet to get the green signal from the government for restarting trains after five months. Officials are waiting for Unlock 4.0 guidelines before taking the next course of action.

The BMRCL has already drawn up a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) for resuming the services. The SOP includes restricting the number of passengers in a train to 346, barring people running a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and more, and mandating that passengers instal the Aarogya Setu app. There will also be rules to cut cash transactions.

Officials, however, said the Namma Metro SOP should match the guidelines expected to be issued by the Centre provided a decision was taken to restart metro trains.

BMRCL spokesperson B L Yashavanth Chavan said it would take one or two days to resume operations once the clearances came. "If the same SOP is followed, maybe we can resume operations in one or two days," he said.

A BMRCL official said the transporter was running service trains to keep the system on standby. "The entire system will be tested before commercial operations resume. If the Centre brings new rules, all the employees should be aware of them," he added.

The BMRCL suffered losses of about Rs 300 crore as revenue generation stopped after the trains were suspended. It needs to pay employees, service loans and meet other expenses.