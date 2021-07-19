Namma Metro extends operations till 9 pm as night curfew hours relaxed

Namma Metro evening operations have been extended by an hour till 9 am starting from Monday, in view of the relaxations provided by the government.

In a message, the chief public relations officer of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporations Limited (BMRCL) said that trains will now operate from 7 am to 9 pm.

The decision comes in the wake of the state government's move to reduce night curfew hours from 9 pm-6 am to 10 pm-5 am. BMRCL resumed metro services on June 21 in a graded manner with the weekend operations remaining suspended till July 5.

Officials have been revising the timings in accordance with the state government's phased relaxations. The fourth revision of timings on Monday extended the operations form 8 pm to 9 pm.

