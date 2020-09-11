Namma Metro ridership jumps to nearly 30,000 a day

About 30,000 riders travelled in Namma Metro on Friday, the first day of BMRCL extending metro services from peak hour to day-long operations.

As per the standard operating procedure, officials began running the day-long services from 7 am to 9 pm from Friday. In a message, officials said 29,114 passenger boardings were recorded on the day.

The ridership showed improvement from the 3,800 recorded on Monday when Metro services resumed with peak hour operations on Purple Line (Byappanahalli-Mysore Road). The Green Line (Nagasandra-Yelachenahalli) operations began two days later and received a similar response.